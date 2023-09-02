Home » Mps, the majority argue. Tajani: public share sale is near. The League: not on the agenda”
Business

Mps, the majority argue. Tajani: public share sale is near. The League: not on the agenda”

by admin
Mps, the majority argue. Tajani: public share sale is near. The League: not on the agenda”

CERNOBBY – High voltage in the majority on the sale of the public share in Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

Minister Antonio Tajani (Foreign Affairs) gives the green light to the transfer and speaks of a near solution. Instead the League blocks it.

In confirmation of the rumors of these days on Monte dei Paschi, Tajani (Forza Italia) therefore says that the government is ready to accelerate on privatization.

The state banker

And a decision – continues the Foreign Minister – could be taken “soon”. Tajani reiterates that

See also  ECB: in the coming months, increases in energy prices will reduce purchasing power

You may also like

Resolution 45 of 22/08/2023 – Revocation of previous...

Nobody wants to be the perfect boss

“Cracks in Tesla’s Chassis”. The case broke out...

2023 China Manufacturing Design Conference Yuelai International Design...

Scalable Capital: So you get 4 percent interest...

Ethiopia-Djibouti: progress in the regional economic corridor project

Costs of self-employment – growing old at home:...

Bear killed in Abruzzo, the case becomes political:...

Mps and the marriage with Banco Bpm: between...

BMW boss Zipse rejects the four-day week

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy