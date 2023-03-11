Mps, the meeting of April 20 will be behind closed doors

Mps convenes the ordinary meeting for next 20 April. This is not a trivial encounter because, in addition to having to approve the 2022 budget, the advisory body is called to approve the appointment of the new board of administration for the three-year period 2023-2025. But there is one detail that some did not like: the meeting will be held behind closed doors, unlike the one in which the green light was given to maxi capital increase of 2.5 billion which allowed the oldest bank of the world to overcome yet another moment of crisis.

In the note convening the meetingtherefore, it reads that “Shareholders are not permitted to participate physically or via audioconference systems in the meeting proceedings”. Well, the doors closed. Del Monte shareholders, contacted by Affaritaliani.it, commented succinctly: “We live in real injustice. It’s a shame”. Why? Because participation in the meeting would probably have allowed the shareholders to ask for some events to be taken into account.

There are two main points: once the new board of directors has been installed, which – as we learn – will remain composed of 15 members, it will be necessary to understand what to do with the compensation requests. Louis Lovaglio he brought order to the magnum sea, trying to figure out who and how they should be repaid. Yesterday, as he reported Affaritaliani.it, the Milan prosecutor’s office has issued a notice of indictment for the managers of the 2012-2015 period.

The other issue that probably would have emerged at the meeting is that which concerns the future of the bank. Given that Banco Bpm, which is chaired by Massimo Tononi, has repeatedly denied interest in the Sienese institute, it also appears that the government has identified the ideal partner in the institute in Piazza Meda. Is this a possible marriage? Will moral suasion be used? Or will other partners be found? We need to understand what Unicredit wants to do, but at the moment it has called itself out.

The eighth capital increase would be unthinkablegiven that the bank is well capitalized and because the signal that would reach the market would be sensational. Stand alone? Europe seems to be willing, after having taken the institution out of the blacklist, to allow more time to resolve the situation. Giorgia Meloni dreams of being able to win the game in the bank “rossa” par excellence.

