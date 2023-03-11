news-txt”>

Bologna-Lazio 0-0 breaking latest news

Lazio misses the opportunity to take second place and overtake Inter, Bologna the one to reopen the race for sixth place, after the knockout of Atalanta at Napoli. At the Dall’Ara, the match of missed opportunities is staged between the rossoblù and the biancocelesti: because emotions and entertainment are not lacking, but the decisive jab yes, starting from Ferguson’s post for the rossoblù and the chances devoured by Luis Alberto and Felipe Anderson for Sarri’s team. It’s not a match for false nines, the one between Bologna and Lazio, who both remain dry on the goal entry, the rossoblù for the second game in a row.

Sarri arrives at the challenge without the unavailable Immobile, but with the return of Casale in defense after the alarm for a physical problem, while Thiago Motta has to give up the man of the moment Orsolini (5 goals and 2 assists in the last 10 days) and Dominguez, while at the start he leaves Arnautovic and Zirkzee out by technical choice, opting for the light trident made up of Aebischer, Barrow and Kyriakopoulos: opportunities and play, however, are not lacking, with the match starting immediately. Pedro replies to a couple of oversized shots by Barrow, who scares the rossoblù in the 15th minute by wasting Luis Alberto’s brilliant pocket one-on-one with Skorupski. Bologna accelerates and begins to grind the game and in the 28th minute they have the very occasional cross from Posch from the right, Kyriakopoulos collects on the opposite side and countercrosses, finding Ferguson, who hits the post against the beaten Provedel, who five minutes is providential on conclusion from the right on the near post of Barrow, after the counterattack orchestrated by Schouten and Moro. Bologna tries and Lazio responds in the 35th minute: Zaccagni verticalizes for Luis Alberto, Skorupski saves and then completes the double miracle on Felipe Anderson’s tap-in with a sure shot. The first half was pleasant, but it didn’t unlock and it also brought bad news to the Biancocelesti: a yellow card for the cautioned Vecino, who will have to miss Roma through disqualification. The stakes, however, are too high and the match is destined to go up in the second half. After a minute and a half, Posch descends on the right and finds Kyriakopoulos, who touches the post diagonally and a few minutes later it is Zaccagni who wastes. Motta inserts Zirkzee to try to win and Bologna pushes, but not a single goal. Barrow grazed the cross from the posts from the edge with ten to go. The teams try, but the match doesn’t unlock and the dreams of second place on one side and a comeback for Europe on the other remain in the drawer.