Mps, Widiba grain: Bank of Italy inspectors fear money laundering

Widiba, Bank of Italy inspections: money laundering fears

Being an online bank is convenient and cuts costs. He knows it well Mps, who with Widiba found a goose that laid the golden eggs which allowed her – literally – to remain standing while the storm blew hard. Now that the alarm on the accounts of Siena seems to be less binding, a possible new problem breaks out in the hands of Rocca Salimbeni. Widiba was “visited” by the inspectors of Bank of Italy who wanted to ascertain that there were no profiles of irregularities in the collection, evoking the specter of recycling.

Last year the 500 agents of the online bank have in fact increased the volume of Aum (assets under management) by over one billion compared to 2021, exceeding the ten billion mark. A boom that made Widiba’s management rejoice and, consequently, also that of Mps. Only that such a remarkable result made the Bank of Italy inspectors suspicious, who wanted to see clearly.

Could it be – they wondered – that the upsurge depended on some opacity in the online collection? Could it be, therefore, that there was some “infiltration”? Let’s understand each other, the fault is certainly not the bank, which has guaranteed maximum collaboration to Bank of Italy. But, as far as we know, the procedure took place at the end of February. Widiba, in turn, had 30 days available (and therefore before Easter) to complete their investigations and communicate them to Palazzo Koch. Now he will have to decide what to do.

