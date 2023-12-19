MSC, Costamagna and Iervolino together for the relaunch of Unopiù

Unopiù: Msc, Costamagna and Iervolino new partners to relaunch the brand

One more announces the renewed shareholder structure, which today includes, with equal shares, the MSC Groupa leading global operator in shipping and logistics; Claudio Costamagna, at the top of Goldman Sachs for 18 years and former President, among other things, of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti; the historical partners, and therefore the Marzocco familywell-known Monegasque builders, e Flavio Briatorewhich it joins Danilo Iervolinosuccessful entrepreneur and founder of the online university Unipegaso.

Beniamino Garofalo

Claudio Costamagna

The share reorganization is aimed at starting an important development plan for the Company under the strategic supervision of a Board of Directors made up of Claudio Costamagna (President), Beniamino Garofalo (Chief Executive Officer) and the directors Lamberto Tacoli, Stefano Uliana, Luca Marzocco and, upon designation of the MSC Group, Simone Gardella.

Beniamino Garofalomanager with long experience in multinational consumer goods companies such as PepsiCo, Heinz, Danonetherefore in the world of luxury with LVMH and, more recently, in the wine sector with the Lunelli Groupthen CEO of Santa Margherita Wine Grouphas been appointed CEO and will lead the Company’s development plan.

The new management of One more presents an ambitious five-year plan, with the aim of reaffirming its leading position in the outdoor furniture sector, improving the relationship with distributors and working on a 360-degree multi-channel with the aim of consolidating the relationship with the consumer the final. A priority objective for Unopiù will be geographical expansion, in the Middle East and the United States in particular.

To achieve these medium-term targets, the focus will be on selected initiatives related to product development, the care of a coordinated image across all company touchpoints, the restyling of current single-brand stores and the opening of new stores that allow the presence of new strategic markets. Furthermore, great attention will be paid to the Contract segment at an international level, exploiting the characteristic Italian hospitality as a starting point for strategic and commercial development. One more will position itself as an outdoor pioneer, with the aim of reaching new generations of consumers and promoting environmental, social and financial sustainability. Responsible practices and innovation will be the basis for the creation of a cool and contemporary product, capable of preserving all the historicity of the brand.

Beniamino Garofalo: “We have a clear vision for the future of One more. We believe that with the new team and new management we can create a global project and give a decisive acceleration to Unopiù’s growth path. We will address transversal issues such as multi-channel and digitalisation, trying to become among the main partners for all market operators. Multichannel will be at the center of our strategies.”

Claudio Costamagna: “Always attentive to the excellence of Made in Italy, Unopiù was a pioneer of Italian outdoor design. I believe in the development potential of the brand One more in a sector that has shown great dynamism in recent years. The Company, after a troubled period, will be able to realize its full potential with this new, solid shareholder and management structure.”

