Home » Music – News: Rapper Drake apparently buyer of hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur’s ring
Business

Music – News: Rapper Drake apparently buyer of hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur’s ring

by admin
Music – News: Rapper Drake apparently buyer of hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur’s ring

Hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur’s ring Image: AFP

Rapper Drake is reportedly the buyer of hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur’s $1 million ring at auction. The Canadian musician published a temporary picture on the online service Instagram, where he wears the piece of jewelry.

Rapper Drake is apparently the buyer of hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur’s ring, which was auctioned for a million dollars (around 900,000 euros). The Canadian musician posted a temporary photo to Instagram on Friday of him wearing the jewel adorned with a crown of gold, rubies and diamonds.

The ring of Shakur, who was murdered around 27 years ago, was auctioned in New York on Tuesday for one million. According to auction house Sotheby’s, the ring is the most valuable hip-hop artifact ever sold.

Rapper Shakur wore the ring in his last public appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 4, 1996. A few days later, on September 13, Shakur was shot dead by an unknown gunman while driving in Las Vegas. At the time of his death he was 25 years old.

The sale was part of a hip-hop auction to mark the music genre’s 50th anniversary. With 75 million albums sold, Shakur remains one of the most influential rappers of all time. He was a key figure in the industry-led competition between rappers from the east and west coasts of the United States.

Drake, known for hits like “Hotline Bling” and “Nice For What,” has a history of lavish spending: He bought a Boeing 767 for personal use and paid $104 million for it a home in Los Angeles that once belonged to singer Robbie Williams.

See also  Sound and concentration: "Functional music brings certain cognitive states"

HOME PAGE

You may also like

The Impact of the Dollar’s Rise: Winners and...

Intesa Sanpaolo, profits are booming: 4.2 billion in...

Demolition premium for ailing properties as a new...

Gold Prices Fluctuate and Dip as Strong US...

Gdo, one more step forward: the regions of...

Everything on stocks: Start of the Worldcoin –...

Weak stock exchanges, Milan rewards Azimut and Banca...

Breaking Records: China’s “Three New” Economic Added Value...

“Last generation” airlines are considering lawsuits against climate...

Fourth US Bank Collapses: Concerns Rise as Heartland...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy