Music – News: Rapper Drake apparently buyer of hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur’s ring

Rapper Drake is reportedly the buyer of hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur’s $1 million ring at auction. The Canadian musician published a temporary picture on the online service Instagram, where he wears the piece of jewelry.

The ring of Shakur, who was murdered around 27 years ago, was auctioned in New York on Tuesday for one million. According to auction house Sotheby’s, the ring is the most valuable hip-hop artifact ever sold.

Rapper Shakur wore the ring in his last public appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 4, 1996. A few days later, on September 13, Shakur was shot dead by an unknown gunman while driving in Las Vegas. At the time of his death he was 25 years old.

The sale was part of a hip-hop auction to mark the music genre’s 50th anniversary. With 75 million albums sold, Shakur remains one of the most influential rappers of all time. He was a key figure in the industry-led competition between rappers from the east and west coasts of the United States.

Drake, known for hits like “Hotline Bling” and “Nice For What,” has a history of lavish spending: He bought a Boeing 767 for personal use and paid $104 million for it a home in Los Angeles that once belonged to singer Robbie Williams.

