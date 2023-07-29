High blood pressure: the exercises that surprisingly lower it

What exercises help lower blood pressure? Doctors generally advise those with high blood pressure to take long walks at a brisk pace or to ride a bicycle.

Now comes a new study done in Great Britain which claims that the best exercises to lower the high pressure are those of strength and isometrics such as plank and wall squats. You can read the results in the scientific journal British Journal of Sports Medicine.

The researchers analyzed data from 16,000 people and compared the information to figure out what the ideal workout is. The good news is that any exercise lowers blood pressure, but the best are wall squat e plank.

What exercises help lower blood pressure: what is the plank?

The plank is an exercise that mainly involves the activation of the core muscles, therefore those of the trunk. To perform it, you lie on your back on the ground, with your weight supported on your arms or forearms and feet, keeping your body in a straight line from head to toe.

The goal is to hold this position for a specified amount of time, usually from a few seconds to several minutes, depending on your training level.

What is the wall squat?

The wall squat is a resistance exercise aimed at strengthening the legs and buttock muscles. To perform it, place yourself with your back against a wall and descend into a squat position, keeping your knees bent at an angle of about 90 degrees, as if you were sitting on an invisible chair.

The goal is to maintain this position for as long as possible, using the resistance provided by the wall. Both exercises are very effective for improving muscle strength, core stability, and physical endurance.

What exercises help to lower blood pressure – isometrics

These are isometric exercises that help build strength without moving your muscles and joints.

In these exercises, a muscle group contracts without changing the length of the muscle itself and without making a joint movement. During isometric exercises, muscle tension is held constant for a set amount of time.

What are the benefits?

The benefits are many:

they help strengthen muscles, improve endurance, increase stability, improve posture and balance, because they stimulate the ability of the trunk muscles to support the spine and maintain a good position during movements.

Another benefit of isometric exercises is that they can be performed safely without requiring the use of weights or special equipment, thus reducing the risk of injury.

What exercises help lower blood pressure: how long should they last?

Returning to the study, the researchers explain how the ideal duration of the exercises is two minutes. This tension causes a sudden release of blood flow as the muscles are released. Correct breathing is essential. They should be done at least three times a week.

The results of the British study

Here are the reductions in pressure based on the different exercises:

aerobic exercise such as running and cycling 4.49, weight lifting 4.55, aerobic exercise together with weight lifting 6.04, isometric exercise 8.24.

In hypertension therapy, physical activity plays a fundamental role, so much so that it is part of the treatment protocol. Also adequate nutrition is very importantwith extra attention to the amount of salt you take each day.

Read also…