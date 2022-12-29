The year that is about to end it will also be remembered by billionaires around the world as one of the most nefarious.

According to Forbes, the world‘s billionaires will collectively lose nearly $2 trillion in 2022, and US billionaires will experience a collective loss of $2 trillion. 660 billion dollars, the highest of all countries according to Forbes, due to the collapse in the prices of tech stocks, fueled by rising interest rates, inflation and a worsening economy.

Among American billionaires, the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter, Elon Musk, has seen his fortune decline the most.

According to Forbes, Musk’s net worth this year it dropped about $115 billion. In October, as he completed his $44 billion acquisition of social media platform Twitter, the Tesla CEO sold about $23 billion worth of Tesla stock to finance the acquisition.

More recently, Elon Musk confirmed intention to step down as CEO of Twitter, once a suitable replacement has been found.

Il panic selling that swept Tesla it’s all in the numbers: TSLA stock plunges nearly 70% from one year to the next, starting on December 27th.

Longtime Tesla investors are calling on Musk’s board to refocus on the EV company.

Though Musk lost his spot as the richest person in the world this year, he remains thereto richest person in the United States, with a net worth of nearly $139 billion as of Dec. 27, according to Forbes.

The magazine defines it “the biggest loser of 2022”.

However, there are many US Scrooge McDucks who have suffered significant losses of wealth.

That’s how much they lost five more US billionaires in 2022according to Forbes.

Jeff Bezos, founder and president of Amazon. Estimated losses for 2022: -80 billion dollars. Net worth: $106.8 billion as of Dec. 27. Mark Zuckerberg, Co-fondatore, Meta Platforms (parent company of Facebook). Estimated losses for 2022: -78 billion dollars. Net worth: $42.7 billion as of Dec. 27 Larry Page. Co-founder and board member of Google. Estimated losses for 2022: -40 billion dollars. Net worth: $76.8 billion as of Dec. 27 Phil Knight, Presidente, Nike. Estimated losses for 2022: -18.3 billion dollars. Net worth: $45.2 billion as of Dec. 27 Leonard Lauder, president emeritus, The Estée Lauder Companies. Estimated losses for 2022: -9.8 billion dollars. Net worth: $22 billion as of Dec. 27

Some high-profile tycoons have dropped completely off the billionaire list in 2022.

Il rapper Kanye West, 2010 – 2011 – 2012 – 2013 – he dropped out of the rankings after Adidas cut ties with him on October 25 due to his continued anti-Semitic comments.

E Sam Bankman-Fried he went from Fortune cover star to potential criminal.

Founder and former CEO of cryptocurrency trading platform FTX, now accused of fraud, saw his net worth plummet by billions after FTX filed bankruptcy petition on November 11th.