On December 29, the Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection issued the “Notice on Doing a Good Job of Positive Wind and Disciplinary Work during the New Year’s Day and Spring Festival in 2023” (hereinafter referred to as the “Notice”), requiring discipline inspection and supervision agencies at all levels to strictly and practically grasp the work of positive wind and discipline , to create a festive atmosphere.

The “Notice” pointed out that discipline inspection and supervision agencies at all levels should use concrete, precise, and normalized political supervision to carefully plan the work of rectifying the “four winds” at the nodes of their own regions and departments, and to rectify wind and discipline with a strict tone and strengthen deterrence. , use big data and information technology to timely and accurately discover, strictly investigate and deal with the problem of violating the wind and discipline, and continue to release strict signals.

The “Notice” requires that supervision and inspection should be strengthened around the strategic deployment determined by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the deployment and arrangement of the provincial party committee’s economic work conference. Follow-up supervision, precise supervision, and whole-process supervision. Focusing on ensuring that the people enjoy happy and peaceful festivals, we will vigorously rectify the problems of inaction and indiscriminate behavior in the fields of people’s livelihood security, assistance and assistance, and public security, and promote the resolution of the urgent problems and worries of the masses, and effectively safeguard the interests of the masses. Focus on the formalism problem of increasing the burden on the grassroots in the name of summarizing and deploying work at the end of the year and the beginning of the year, pay attention to discovering and solving the phenomenon of “manifested at the grassroots and rooted at the top”, and ensure that party members and cadres have more time and energy to implement them.

The “Notice” requires that the problem of frequent occurrence and frequent occurrence of nodes should be corrected with the spirit of nailing, not only serious investigation and punishment of eating and drinking with public funds, illegal acceptance of management and banquets for service objects, illegal collection and delivery of gifts and gifts, illegal distribution of subsidies or benefits, private use of public vehicles, public funds Tourism and other issues, and focus on prevention and control of the hedonistic and extravagant problems behind express delivery, receiving and sending electronic red envelopes, eating and drinking in hidden places, high-end tobacco, wine and tea, crab cards and crab coupons, “luxury New Year’s Eve dinner”, excessive packaging for festivals, and rendering a luxurious atmosphere; Not only pay attention to issues of signs, tendencies, and concealment, but also pay attention to illegal activities such as canvassing and bribery, intercession and greetings, and sabotage of provincial and municipal elections during the festival, and resolutely prevent rebounds, invisible mutations, and fatigue. Disciplinary inspection and supervision agencies at all levels must firmly establish a system concept, adhere to the party spirit, party style, party discipline, and punish and deter, institutional restraint, and awareness-raising efforts, combine the promotion of new styles and righteousness with the inheritance of festival culture, and build a clean culture and purify the political ecology Combining, optimizing the development environment, and motivating responsibilities, we will promote all regions and departments to rectify unhealthy habits from the actual situation, and lead the society and the people to a positive direction with a good party style.