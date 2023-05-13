El Salvador accumulates 366 days without homicides

El Salvador has achieved a historic milestone in its fight against violence during the administration of President Nayib Bukele, accumulating 366 days without registering any homicides, this as a result of the security policies implemented during his term.

This was confirmed by the National Civil Police (PNC) after last Friday, May 12, no homicides were reported.

This achievement is attributed to the Territorial Control Plan and the Exception Regime, measures that have managed to capture more than 68,000 gang members and collaborators.

Likewise, it is highlighted that during the Exception Regime, impunity has been reduced from 35% to 15%, evidencing a firm focus on the prosecution of those responsible for crimes and the strengthening of the justice system.