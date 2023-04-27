my country’s coal price continues to decline, increasing production and ensuring supply have achieved results

Hangzhou Net release time: 2023-04-27 18:35

CCTV news: Since the beginning of this year, many parties have promoted the work of increasing coal production and ensuring supply, and the output has been increased, and the price has also declined.

According to statistics from the China Coal Industry Association, in the first quarter of this year, the national raw coal output reached 1.15 billion tons, a year-on-year increase of 5.5%. As coal production and imports both increased, coal prices continued to decline. According to data from Zhuo Chuang Information, as of April 26, the price of 5,000 kcal thermal coal in Shandong was about 875 yuan/ton, which was a decrease of 285 yuan/ton or 24.57% compared with the price at the beginning of the year. According to industry analysts, the supply of coal throughout the year will be relatively loose.

Zhang Min, a coal analyst at Zhuo Chuang Information: In the future, as the domestic coal production increase and supply guarantee policy continues to increase, and the amount of imported coal will increase, the center of gravity of coal prices will continue to move downwards, but it does not rule out that there will be a staged rebound in the market, but the height of the rebound is relatively limited .