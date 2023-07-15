Naples, grandfather goes off with a gunshot: serious 18-month-old child

A gunshot is fired at his grandfather, an 18-month-old boy seriously injured in Naples

Child seriously injured by a gunshot in the Neapolitan area. The incident happened on Friday evening. The little boy, just 18 months old, arrived at the Santobono hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. According to an initial reconstruction, the shot was fired accidentally from a 6.35 caliber Beretta legally owned by his grandfather, in the family home in Pomigliano D’Arco. The child is hospitalized in intensive care, and his prognosis is reserved. He investigates the police.

(breaking latest news) – Naples, July 15. – The incident occurred in the family home in via Giorgio La Pira in Pomigliano D’Arco. According to what breaking latest news learns, the shot was fired while the weapon was being cleaned. The dynamics are still unclear, however, and whether it was the grandfather of the injured child who was handling the weapon. (breaking latest news)

