Home » Naples, grandfather goes off with a gunshot: serious 18-month-old child
Business

Naples, grandfather goes off with a gunshot: serious 18-month-old child

by admin
Naples, grandfather goes off with a gunshot: serious 18-month-old child

A gunshot is fired at his grandfather, an 18-month-old boy seriously injured in Naples

Child seriously injured by a gunshot in the Neapolitan area. The incident happened on Friday evening. The little boy, just 18 months old, arrived at the Santobono hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. According to an initial reconstruction, the shot was fired accidentally from a 6.35 caliber Beretta legally owned by his grandfather, in the family home in Pomigliano D’Arco. The child is hospitalized in intensive care, and his prognosis is reserved. He investigates the police.

(breaking latest news) – Naples, July 15. – The incident occurred in the family home in via Giorgio La Pira in Pomigliano D’Arco. According to what breaking latest news learns, the shot was fired while the weapon was being cleaned. The dynamics are still unclear, however, and whether it was the grandfather of the injured child who was handling the weapon. (breaking latest news)

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  When I hear Mattarella's voice I turn off the audio

You may also like

Shopping: When abroad, Germans prefer to pay with...

Ukraine, Podolyak: “No compromises with Putin to join...

Elon Musk: Ad revenue on Twitter plummeted by...

Cutting the wedge and land registry reform: the...

MAXXI, but how much does it cost? Spending...

The U.S. Dollar Weakens as Inflation Subsides: Foreign...

Deutsche Bank: the 29 best stocks for the...

The Importance of Understanding Tire Load Index for...

Rai, Sciarelli: “It must be institutional. I don’t...

Canadian Stocks Dip Slightly as Key Sectors Experience...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy