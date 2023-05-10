Home » National VI b model sales ban policy “boots” landing inventory car digestion cycle extended to the end of the year
National VI b model sales ban policy “boots” landing inventory car digestion cycle extended to the end of the year

China Business News 2023-05-10 12:47:27

The most stringent national six b emission standards are coming! On May 9, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and other five departments jointly issued the “Announcement on Matters Concerning the Implementation of the National Six Emission Standards for Automobiles”, showing that starting from July 1 this year, the 6b stage of the National Six Emission Standards will be fully implemented nationwide. Prohibit the production, import, and sale of vehicles that do not meet the 6b stage of the National VI emission standards.

