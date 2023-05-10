Pay tribute to the heroes behind the scenes of the film The honor list of the 2nd China (Baisha) Film and Television Industry Film Week is announced-International Online

To pay tribute to the heroes behind the scenes of the film, the honor list of the 2nd China (Baisha) Film and Television Industry Film Week was announced

The movie screen is full of spectacles, and these rays of light are inseparable from the painstaking efforts of countless behind-the-scenes creators. With the hard work of the vast number of behind-the-scenes filmmakers, it has created a wonderful and audio-visual shocking movie feast in the theater. On May 9, the 2nd China (Baisha) Film and Television Industry Film Week officially released the list of honors. Director Zhang Yimou also sent blessings through video to pay tribute to the heroes behind the scenes.

As the only film event in China that pays tribute to and promotes the behind-the-scenes heroes and grassroots practitioners of the film and television industry, China (Baisha) Film and Television Industry Film Week aims to promote the industrialization of China‘s film and television industry and convey the ingenuity of filmmakers. The honorary selection of “Excellent Workers” is a nationwide professional selection of outstanding film production workers. A total of 26 honors were set up for the selection, respectively encouraging middle-level and grass-roots behind-the-scenes creators from behind-the-scenes fields such as photography, recording, art, director, post-production, and technology exploration. It aims to let more people inside and outside the industry know the work content and outstanding achievements of the film workers behind the scenes, so as to promote the development of the industry.

Film Week specially set up a hero ceremony for the outstanding behind-the-scenes heroes of the year, so that outstanding creators can share the moment of glory. In order to encourage the contributions of creators, the Hero Ceremony has specially set up a tribute and honor release link. Film Week Image Ambassador Tian Hua expressed his thoughts through VCR: “The most important thing is our behind-the-scenes heroes. Without them, there would be no meeting between our actors and the audience.” The heroes behind the scenes paid tribute. : “Those who devote professionalism and love to film creation are all great behind-the-scenes heroes.”

It is worth mentioning that the China (Baisha) Film and Television Industry Film Week specially set up a special honor for the Executive Committee, which was awarded to Xu Xiaoshun, the director of the Film Week Executive Committee, director, director of photography, and vice president of the Chinese Society of Film and Television Photographers Zhao Xiaoding . Xu Xiaoshun has been engaged in field affairs for more than 20 years, and has gradually grown from the “little Xu” in others’ mouths to the “Old Xu” with gray temples. This scene also brought the atmosphere to a climax, and everyone applauded several times. At the scene, director Zhang Yimou also sent his blessings in the form of video. He reviewed his experience with field manager Xu Xiaoshun since “Heroes” and considered him a silent hero. Director Zhang Yimou also believed that all behind-the-scenes workers are behind-the-scenes heroes , It is precisely because of these practitioners who love the industry and are willing to give, that film creation can always be passed on.

In order to encourage the contributions of creators, Mu Deyuan, president of China Film and Television Photographers Association; Yang Ye, deputy secretary-general of China Film Association; Zhao Xiaoshi, famous cinematographer; Gan Lu, documentary director, Li Shaohong, president of China Film Directors Association; Zhou Xinxia, ​​president of the society and professor of Beijing Film Academy; Zhao Xiaoding, chairman of the Executive Committee of the Second China (Baisha) Film and Television Industry Film Week, director, director of photography, and vice president of the Chinese Society of Film and Television Photographers, etc., presented honors to filmmakers as guests.