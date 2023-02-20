Home Business Negative ending in Piazza Affari (-0.55%) in a cautious session
Business

Negative ending in Piazza Affari (-0.55%) in a cautious session

by admin
Negative ending in Piazza Affari (-0.55%) in a cautious session

Closing in the red for Piazza Affari, with the Ftse Mib down by 0.55% to 27,597 points. The Milanese index is held back in particular by sales on Iveco (-2.5%), by the drop in Telecom Italia (-2.7%) and by sales on Unicredit (-2.85%) and Banco Bpm (-2 .5%). The telecommunications giant is affected by the postponement of the offer for the CDP network, an alternative to the one already presented by KKR, pending the weekend board meeting. Saipem (+3.2%) goes against the trend, followed by Stellantis (+1.2%), which will approve the results in two days’ time.

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread widens to 188 basis points with the Italian ten-year yield rising to 4.33%. On Forex, the euro/dollar exchange rate is just below 1.07, while among raw materials, oil is slightly up, with Brent at 83.5 dollars a barrel, in the wake of the good prospects for Chinese demand.

A cautious day, overall, for European stock markets, in conjunction with the closure of the Wall Street beacon for the Presidents’ Day holiday. Operators are waiting for the Fed’s minutes to be released this week, after the latest macro data and the tones used by some FOMC members who fuel the prospect of a still restrictive monetary policy.

Geopolitical issues remain in the background, after the US and China failed to resolve the differences of recent weeks over the weekend, linked above all to the entry, and consequent downing, of the Chinese balloon in US airspace.

The preliminary PMI indices for February are expected from the macro agenda tomorrow, while the quarterly reports of retail giants such as Walmart and Home Depot could provide useful indications on the resilience of the economy.

You may also like

Piazza Affari closed the day in the red:...

The government declares war on squatters. The 50...

Superbonus, the securitization of the tax credit is...

Superbonus, almost armored decree. Changes? Minimal and marginal....

European gas prices fall to 17-month low Energy...

Stellantis hangs up the 16 euro quota, expectations...

Amazon, on Prime Video on Wednesdays of the...

Commissioned Eurolife and frozen policies: how to protect...

Gold prices are under short-term pressure due to...

Valtecne, Mainetti: “With the IPO ready to acquire...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy