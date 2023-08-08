Home » Negative session for the European stock exchanges, Piazza Affari the worst
Negative session for the European stock exchanges, Piazza Affari the worst

Negative session for the European stock exchanges, Piazza Affari the worst

Negative session for Piazza Affari, which closed the session with a sharp drop, in agreement with the other continental lists, which suffered substantial losses. Wall Street also appears to be in a bad mood with the three major indices well below par.

Weak session for the eur/usd exchange rate, trading with a drop of 0.49% to 1.09. Sitting in fractional decline for gold, which leaves, for now, 0.57% in the parterre.

While the Btp/Bund spread closed the day with little movement at the levels of 168 basis points, with the yield of the ten-year BTP standing at 4.13%.

In the European stock market scenario, the negative performance of Frankfurt stands out, which closed the session down by 1.10%, moderate contraction for the London FTSE 100, (-0.36%), also subdued the Paris CAC40 with a – 0.69%.

