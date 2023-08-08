Negative session for the European stock exchanges, Piazza Affari the worst

Negative session for Piazza Affari, which closed the session with a sharp drop, in agreement with the other continental lists, which suffered substantial losses. Wall Street also appears to be in a bad mood with the three major indices well below par.

Weak session for the eur/usd exchange rate, trading with a drop of 0.49% to 1.09. Sitting in fractional decline for gold, which leaves, for now, 0.57% in the parterre.

While the Btp/Bund spread closed the day with little movement at the levels of 168 basis points, with the yield of the ten-year BTP standing at 4.13%.

In the European stock market scenario, the negative performance of Frankfurt stands out, which closed the session down by 1.10%, moderate contraction for the London FTSE 100, (-0.36%), also subdued the Paris CAC40 with a – 0.69%.

