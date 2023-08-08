Berlusconi Trophy: Monza-Milan LIVE at 9 pm, the official line-ups: Pioli with three new players from 1′, Krunic vice-captain | First page

First real taste of Serie A for the Milan of Stefano Pioli, against the Monza by Raphael Palladinoa surprise from last season, after the tour in the United States and the friendlies against Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona. At 21.00 it is staged at the U-Power Stadium in the Brianza city the first Silvio Berlusconi trophy, former president of both teams, who died last June 12 at the age of 86 and ruler of Italy and Europe for almost 30 years with the Devil. Sold out for the challenge, which represents one of the last summer friendlies for both before the new season, on the occasion of the last year won twice by Milan: Pioli’s team will make their league debut against Bologna, while Palladino’s will be away at San Siro but against Inter.

BETWEEN FIELD AND MARKET – The Rossoneri coach will start with new signings Reijnders, Loftus-Cheek and Pulisic in the starting eleven, Musah, Okafor and Chukwueze will make their debut in the second half, while he will have to do without the injured Bennacer, Calabria, Saelemaekers and Messias. Still out of squad Origi, on the outgoing market as well as Ballo-Touré, Lazetic and De Ketelaere. On the pitch instead of starting Krunic, for the occasion vice-captain. Palladino tested Gagliardini in midfield with ex Rossoneri Pessina, while D’Ambrosio, another reinforcement from Inter, started from the bench. In the event of a tie, there will be penalty kicks. Three more friendlies are scheduled for Milan, tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday, at Milanello against Trento, the Tunisians of the Etoile du Sahel and Novara.

MONZA (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio, Bettella, Carboni, Caldirola; Ciurria, Gagliardini, Pessina, Carlos Augusto; Colpani, Mota; Maric. All. Palladino. Subs: Lamanna, Gori, Pedro, Bondo, Carboni, Machin, D’Ambrosio, Kyriakopoulos, Citizens, Birindelli, Mari, Petagna, Caprari, Vignato, Carboni.

MILAN (4-3-3): Maignan; Kalulu, Thiaw, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Loftus-Cheek, Krunic, Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao. All. Pioli. Subs: Sportiello, Mirante, Adli, Okafor, Romero, Chukwueze, Kjaer, Florenzi, Colombo, Pobega, Musah, Simic, Zeroli, Bartesaghi.

