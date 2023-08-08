Home » Berlusconi Trophy: Monza-Milan LIVE at 9 pm, the official line-ups: Pioli with three new players from 1′, Krunic vice-captain | First page
World

Berlusconi Trophy: Monza-Milan LIVE at 9 pm, the official line-ups: Pioli with three new players from 1′, Krunic vice-captain | First page

by admin
Berlusconi Trophy: Monza-Milan LIVE at 9 pm, the official line-ups: Pioli with three new players from 1′, Krunic vice-captain | First page

First real taste of Serie A for the Milan of Stefano Pioli, against the Monza by Raphael Palladinoa surprise from last season, after the tour in the United States and the friendlies against Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona. At 21.00 it is staged at the U-Power Stadium in the Brianza city the first Silvio Berlusconi trophy, former president of both teams, who died last June 12 at the age of 86 and ruler of Italy and Europe for almost 30 years with the Devil. Sold out for the challenge, which represents one of the last summer friendlies for both before the new season, on the occasion of the last year won twice by Milan: Pioli’s team will make their league debut against Bologna, while Palladino’s will be away at San Siro but against Inter.

BETWEEN FIELD AND MARKET – The Rossoneri coach will start with new signings Reijnders, Loftus-Cheek and Pulisic in the starting eleven, Musah, Okafor and Chukwueze will make their debut in the second half, while he will have to do without the injured Bennacer, Calabria, Saelemaekers and Messias. Still out of squad Origi, on the outgoing market as well as Ballo-Touré, Lazetic and De Ketelaere. On the pitch instead of starting Krunic, for the occasion vice-captain. Palladino tested Gagliardini in midfield with ex Rossoneri Pessina, while D’Ambrosio, another reinforcement from Inter, started from the bench. In the event of a tie, there will be penalty kicks. Three more friendlies are scheduled for Milan, tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday, at Milanello against Trento, the Tunisians of the Etoile du Sahel and Novara.

See also  Nba basketball player Griner has been transferred to a penal colony in Russia

Monza-Milan LIVE

THE OFFICIAL FORMATIONS.

MONZA (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio, Bettella, Carboni, Caldirola; Ciurria, Gagliardini, Pessina, Carlos Augusto; Colpani, Mota; Maric. All. Palladino. Subs: Lamanna, Gori, Pedro, Bondo, Carboni, Machin, D’Ambrosio, Kyriakopoulos, Citizens, Birindelli, Mari, Petagna, Caprari, Vignato, Carboni.

MILAN (4-3-3): Maignan; Kalulu, Thiaw, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Loftus-Cheek, Krunic, Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao. All. Pioli. Subs: Sportiello, Mirante, Adli, Okafor, Romero, Chukwueze, Kjaer, Florenzi, Colombo, Pobega, Musah, Simic, Zeroli, Bartesaghi.

THE breaking latest news:

You may also like

Udinese – Good news from Bruseschi, head to...

You ignore ‘apartheid’ — angry scholars’ letter to...

Explosions Target Crimea Bridges as Ukraine Escalates Attacks...

Silvija Đogani on the divorce of Đolet Đogani...

Chinese exports collapse in July, the sharpest slowdown...

The alleged mushroom poisoning being discussed in Australia

Erika Bravi, 45, from Forlì, disappeared from Marseille....

Niger prepares for war: more soldiers in Niamey....

Usa, first TV debate of Republican candidates in...

Juventus, Vlahovic flies to Monaco: scheduled checks for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy