Enel’s 2022 results

(Teleborsa) – Enel closed the 2022 financial year with a net result of 1,682 million euros which compares with the 3,189 million euros of 2021 (-47.3%), while the ordinary net result of the Group was equal to 5,391 million euros (5,593 million euros in 2021, -3.6%), higher than guidance of 5-5.3 billion euros.

A result that discounted the compression of results in Italydue to the particular energy scenario of the year, and the increase of depreciation of the exercise.

Overall i revenues amounted to 140,517 million eurosresulting up 63.9% compared to 85,719 million euros in 2021. The positive change is mainly attributable to the higher volumes of energy produced, traded and sold in a context of rising average prices, as well as the favorable trend in exchange rates.

Ordinary EBITDA stood at €19,683 million, up 2.5% compared to 19,210 million euros in 2021, exceeding the Group guidance of 19-19.6 billion euros. EBIT amounted to 11,193 million euros (7,5511 million euros in 2021, +48.2%).

Starace: “We grow in renewables and digitization of networks”

“The excellent results that Enel recorded in 2022 highlight the Group’s ability to create value for its stakeholders even in the face of the highly challenging context that has characterized the last three years,” he commented. Francesco StaraceChief Executive Officer and General Manager of Enel, focusing on the “resilience of the integrated business model”.

“In the coming months of the year, we will continue to grow in renewables and digitize the distribution networks – anticipated the manager – helping to decarbonise the generation mix and increase energy independence in the geographies in which we operate, improving the quality of service , enabling the electrification of final consumption and protecting our customers from the volatility of the energy markets. We will concentrate investments above all in Italy and in the other core countries, in order to accelerate the Group’s sustainable growth path, further reducing its risk profile”.

Enel’s dividend is also growing

Net financial debt stood at 60,068 million euros from 51,693 million euros in 2021 (+16.2%), resulting in line with guidance. Increased mainly due to investments in the period, the need for which was partially offset by the positive cash flows generated by operations, which were affected by the impact on net working capital of some government measures, and by the positive effects of asset portfolio management activities

Il overall dividend proposed for the whole of 2022 is equal to €0.40 per share (of which €0.20 per share already paid as an advance in January 2023), up 5.3% compared to the total dividend of 0.38 euro per share recognized for the entire 2021 financial year.