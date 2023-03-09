Home Business Netflix focuses on Europe: overtaking the USA and Canada for the number of subscribers
Netflix focuses on Europe: overtaking the USA and Canada for the number of subscribers

Netflix focuses on Europe: overtaking the USA and Canada for the number of subscribers

That Emea has become the largest region for Netflix in terms of subscribers in 2022: 76.7 million against 74.3 million in the United States and Canada. The Arpu, the average revenue per user, of 15.86 dollars of the latter area makes it the main one for revenue (14 billion dollars). But Europe is advancing. And even with 9.75 billion dollars in revenues (which make it the second area in Netflix’s business) here the giant from Los Gatos ended up having the largest base of subscribers.

Europe…

