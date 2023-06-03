Netflix takes action against account sharing: users report blocking

The first Netflix users are reporting problems after the company wants to put a stop to account sharing. Business Insider

Netflix announced some time ago that it would take action against account sharing. As a first measure, users now had to specify a Netflix household when logging in, and unconnected devices can no longer stream. There are now first reports of closures. From now on, each extra household will cost 4.99 euros.

Quit last year Netflix to want to take action against account sharing. The streaming provider wants to prevent multiple users from sharing an account. Around 100 million users are said to have streamed for years without their own account.

This week, Netflix has walked the talk. Users had to designate a Netflix household when logging in. Devices that are not connected to the network can now no longer stream.

Now the first users are reporting problems and blocks. Business Insider has already received letters from readers. Those who are blocked can no longer stream for the time being or have to change their Netflix household. However, that would block other users.

Netflix hopes to generate new revenue with the move. Each additional household in a Netflix account should now cost an extra 4.99 euros.