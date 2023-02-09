Home Business Network Tim, uphill road to Kkr. CDP probes funds and insurance companies
Business

Network Tim, uphill road to Kkr. CDP probes funds and insurance companies

by admin
Network Tim, uphill road to Kkr. CDP probes funds and insurance companies

MILAN. A little over a week after its presentation, Kkr’s offer on Tim’s network is already on an uphill slope and the stock slips on the Stock Exchange. The proposal values ​​the network on average at 20 billion and would allow Tim, losing the majority of the infrastructure, to deconsolidate the debt absorbed by the future NetCo and immediately collect new liquidity. The problem is that, according to financial sources involved in the matter, the offer – which includes FiberCop, the last mile valued at 10 billion and of which Kkr is already the second shareholder with 37.5% -, net of earn outs and of other variables of which it is made up, it could even be worth less than 15 billion. A figure that would take the sum away, and by no small amount, from the objective set by Tim’s first shareholders, ie the French of Vivendi (23.75%). According to which the starting figure is 31 billion, although today this can be purified of at least 2 billion of synergies for the single network that is no longer topical. In any case, the distance remains abysmal. And it would also involve the number of employees destined to join NetCo, which would be only the 21,000 envisaged by the Tim plan, to then drop to 17,000 in 2025. Which would load the other 20,000 in the services section: many to compete, for example , with 6 thousand of Vodafone Italy.

With the French who could hardly support the offer of Kkr, among Tim’s advisors, who will have to decide on the proposal on February 24, caution would be utmost. After the resignation of Arnaud de Puyfontaine from the board, Vivendi no longer has direct representatives, the director Giovanni Gorno Tempini, president of Cdp, cannot vote because he is in a conflict of interest (Cassa has 60% of Open Fiber), ditto Massimo Sarmi, president of FiberCop. The independents remain, mostly expression of the funds, however exposed to the risk of liability actions. A council between two fires could at least take time. Not even the counter-offer from Cdp appears imminent and could await the outcome on Kkr. However, the Cassa would already be working together with the Macquarie fund.

See also  EU energy package, the ball goes back to governments: Extraordinary Council on 30 September. Cingolani: "Good measures, now price cap"

There would be contacts to syndicate, or subdivide at a later time, shares of the network: we are talking about the Brookfield fund, but also Cig, the sovereign wealth fund of Singapore, and some European insurance companies. In the meantime, all traces of the Mimit table have been lost. Meloni promises clarity soon. For now, he beats Minister Adolfo Urso once again and returns to declaiming the desire to have “a publicly controlled network”

You may also like

Advertising, Amazon spares no expense: over 20 billion...

China’s artificial intelligence-related stocks plummeted, official media warned...

Hair Transplantation: Turkey or Italy, which is the...

Piazza Affari (+1.3%) and the other European stock...

The 1T version sells for 3499!Realme GT Neo5...

Mazda CX-60: the road test of the six-cylinder...

Energy, from A2A to Iren the utilities start...

AI chat is a technical job, but the...

Record half-year for Mediobanca: over half a billion...

ChatGPT hype dies!Regulators issued multiple letters of concern,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy