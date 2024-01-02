United Airlines’ “Time Travel” New Year’s Eve Flight Disappoints Passengers

Passengers Disappointed as United Airlines New Year’s Eve Time Travel Flight Delayed

Passengers on a United Airlines flight hoping to “travel back in time” to celebrate the New Year got off to an unfortunate start in 2024. Flight UA200, which was scheduled to depart Guam at 7:35 a.m. on January 1, 2024, and land in Honolulu, Hawaii, at 6:50 p.m. on December 31, 2023, experienced a significant delay, leaving passengers disappointed.

United Airlines had promoted the unique flight as an opportunity for passengers to celebrate New Year’s Eve twice, with the airline’s social media and advertising campaigns touting the experience as “time travel is real.” However, the flight was delayed and arrived in Honolulu at 12:34 p.m. on January 1, missing the countdown and leaving passengers unable to fulfill the promise of double New Year’s celebrations.

Several passengers took to social media to express their disappointment, with many sharing their frustration over the delay. United Airlines responded to the complaints by offering assistance in rebooking for affected passengers.

While the UA200 flight experienced delays, other time-traveling flights managed to stay on schedule. For example, Cathay Pacific flight CX872 departed Hong Kong shortly after 1 a.m. on January 1 and arrived in San Francisco at 8:22 p.m. on December 31, offering passengers the rare opportunity to celebrate New Year’s Eve twice.

Similarly, All Nippon Airways flight NH106, which left Tokyo at 12:48 a.m. on January 1, landed in Los Angeles at 5:12 p.m. on December 31, allowing passengers to celebrate the New Year twice, as intended.

The unique flight experiences provide a rare opportunity for travelers to mark the New Year twice, albeit across different time zones. While some flights had better luck in delivering the promised double New Year’s celebrations, the disappointment experienced by passengers on UA200 serves as a reminder that traveling back in time is not always guaranteed.

