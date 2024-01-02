What are cookies and how to delete all of them in Google Chrome from your Android phone? This is how it’s done – Teach me about Science

“Tips to Clear Cookies from Google Chrome Browser”

Surely on more than one occasion you have searched for something in your browser and once you enter a page it sends you a box with a lot of text and mentions something about cookies and they practically force you to accept them in order to see their content. A short time passes and suddenly on your social networks you start to see advertising related to what you just searched for, that’s right, now they have started tracking you and they will do so for a time that may be long, depending on the configuration of the website.

We know that this can be annoying and even worrying, for this reason today we will share with you the definitive tricks to eliminate all cookies from your Google Chrome browser.

What really are cookies and what are they for?

Cookies are small text files that websites store on the user’s device when they visit a page. Its main purpose is to remember information about the user’s interaction with the site, allowing for a more personalized and efficient experience. These files contain data such as user preferences, login information, and other details that make navigation easier.

Cookies play several roles, including allowing sites to remember login information to prevent users from having to enter their credentials every time they visit a page. Additionally, they are used to track user activity allowing websites to tailor their content and advertising based on prior interests and behaviors.

There are different types of cookies, such as session cookies, which are deleted when the browser is closed, and persistent cookies, which remain on the device for a certain period. Although cookies are essential to improve the online user experience, they also have raised privacy concerns since they can be used to track user activity without their explicit consent.

As you can see, cookies are key elements in the personalization and efficiency of the online experience, although their use must be balanced with the protection of user privacy.

How to delete cookies from your Google Chrome browser?

To clear Chrome cookies:

First: Open Chrome’s main menu and select Settings.

Second: In the Privacy and security section, click Clear browsing data.

Third: In the window that appears, select Cookies and other site data and the time interval you want to delete.

Fourth: Click Clear data.

Trick explanation

-In the first step, you open the main menu of Chrome and select Settings. This will take you to the Chrome settings page.

-In the second step, you access the Privacy and security section. This will show you a list of options related to the privacy and security of your browsing.

-In the third step, you click on Clear browsing data. This will take you to a window where you can select what data you want to delete.

-In the fourth step, you select Cookies and other site data and the time interval you want to delete. You can delete all cookies, cookies from the last 24 hours, cookies from the last seven days, etc.

-In the fifth step, you click Clear data to delete the selected cookies.

