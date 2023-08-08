Home » Neuralink Raises $280 Million in Funding, Following Approval for Human Clinical Trial
Neuralink Raises $280 Million in Funding, Following Approval for Human Clinical Trial

Title: Elon Musk’s Neuralink Raises $280 Million in Funding Round Led by Founders Fund

Introduction:
Neuralink, the brain chip startup founded by Elon Musk, has successfully raised $280 million in a funding round led by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund. This comes months after the company secured approval for its first human clinical trial. The exact valuation at which the funds were raised remains undisclosed, though earlier reports suggested Neuralink’s value stood at around $5 billion following private trading.

Excitement for the Future:
In a message shared on Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Neuralink expressed its extreme excitement about this new chapter. The company looks forward to further advancing its neural technology and expanding its capabilities.

Challenges Regarding Animal Experiments:
Reuters reported last year that Neuralink employees had expressed concerns about rushed and mishandled surgeries conducted on animals, including monkeys, pigs, and sheep. These mistakes resulted in unnecessary animal deaths, as Musk pressed staff to obtain FDA approval. The data from these animal experiments aims to support the company’s request for human trials.

Calls for Investigation:
In May, US lawmakers called for regulators to investigate possible financial conflicts within the panel overseeing animal trials at Neuralink. These conflicts were reported by Reuters and raised concerns that they may have contributed to the rushed and inadequate performance of the experiments.

The Way Forward:
Neuralink remains focused on its goal of advancing brain-computer interface technology. The recent funding infusion will undoubtedly propel the company to new heights as it continues to push the boundaries of neuroscience and explore potential applications for its groundbreaking neural technology.

Source: This article contains information obtained from Reuters.

