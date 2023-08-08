Cuban Teenager Shows Positive Signs of Rehabilitation Following Violent Robbery

Title: Cuban Teenager Attacked with Machetes Shows Positive Signs of Rehabilitation

Subtitle: Father remains hopeful for his son’s continued progress in recovery

Date: [Current Date]

Caption: Facebook Capture/Dennis Dominguez

Holguin, Cuba – Dennis Domínguez, the father of a Cuban teenager who was brutally attacked with machetes during a violent robbery in March, announced on Sunday that his son is showing encouraging signs of improvement in his rehabilitation. The minor, whose name is Lester Domínguez, is reportedly able to perform “movements with more force in the knees,” which is considered a significant step forward in his recovery.

In an optimistic statement, Domínguez expressed his hope for continued progress, stating, “We have to wait to continue seeing the progress it has.” He also revealed that his son is now free of fever but is receiving antibiotics to address a long-standing bedsore that has been attributed to his limited mobility.

Domínguez shared an update on social media regarding his son’s condition, stating, “I painted his room and he is very happy. Well, we can continue to hope that he continues to evolve for the better, that God continues to do the miracle, together with the doctors, to restore him.”

Since the tragic assault occurred, Lester Domínguez has been enduring a challenging and slow recovery process, marred by several setbacks in his health condition. In mid-June, he was discharged from the hospital but unfortunately had to return shortly after due to difficulties with blackouts in their hometown of San Germán, impacting his care.

In mid-July, Lester Domínguez Ortiz resumed intermediate therapy following complications from a staphylococcal infection in his bedsore. The family has also faced challenges in accessing necessary supplies for his treatment, including the ongoing struggle with water shortages that many Cubans are experiencing. This scarcity is particularly crucial for maintaining the hygiene of the bedridden teenager, who spends most of his time either lying down or in a wheelchair.

The assailant responsible for the vicious attack was apprehended by the authorities on March 27 and reportedly confessed to the robbery with violence. According to a Facebook profile linked to the Police, the attacker has been identified as Adrián Grass Bermúdez.

The assault took place on March 21 when Lester Domínguez Ortiz was attacked with machetes at around midnight, with the motive being the robbery of his Huawei cellphone. The incident occurred in San Germán, a town located in the municipality of Urbano Noris within the province of Holguin.

As the recovery journey continues for Lester Domínguez, his family remains determined and grateful for the support received. They hope that his progress will continue, and they can ultimately witness a complete restoration of his health.

[Closing paragraph summarizing the article and referring to any further updates or developments.]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

