If startups send data to the USA, there will be strict rules to be observed in the future. Getty Images

A technical contribution by Alexander Ingelheim, is is a certified data protection officer and founder of Datenschutzexperte.de.

No more ChatGPT: In April 2023, the AI ​​chatbot of the US company Open AI fell silent throughout Italy. The Italian data protection authority accuses the provider of not complying with European data protection regulations. Open AI sees it differently.

It is not the first discussion of this kind. However, the most recent example shows once again how sharp the sword of the GDPR can be with regard to transatlantic differences in data protection – and how urgently clear regulations for secure data transmission between the EU and the USA are needed. As long as there is no agreement, private users and companies will remain uncertain about the GDPR-compliant use of tools such as Hubspot, Mailchimp or Microsoft Office 365.