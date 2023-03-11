In just a few days, the domestic auto market seemed to have turned upside down.

First, Dongfeng Motor’s joint-venture brands have cut prices significantly, which can be called the strongest car purchase discount in history, covering Dongfeng Honda, Dongfeng Nissan, Dongfeng Fengshen, Dongfeng Peugeot, Dongfeng Citroen and other brands, and some models have dropped as much as 98,000 yuan.

Among them, the price cuts of Peugeot and Citroen in the French joint venture camp are particularly rapid. After subsidies from the government and enterprises in Hubei Province,The price of some models of Citroen C6 was directly reduced by 90,000 yuan, and the price of the entry-level naked car came to 120,000 yuan; while the price of Peugeot 508L was also reduced by 40,000 yuan simultaneously, and the entry price dropped to less than 120,000 yuan.

After that, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Chevrolet, Volvo and other brands also followed up. According to incomplete statistics from the media, at least 30 brands joined the price war.

On March 10, FAW-Volkswagen and Shanghai Volkswagen, which are very familiar to everyone, also joined the promotion camp on the same day.

Among them, SAIC Volkswagen launched a limited-time promotion, that is, SAIC Volkswagen ID. All electric series can be discounted by up to 30,000 yuan, and you can enjoy another 10,000 yuan gift at the store. The limited-time transaction price starts from 139,900 yuan.

The most exaggerated thing is that FAW Toyota even played buy one get one free. A certain 4S shop directly launched a promotional activity of buying a bZ4X electric SUV and getting a Vios for free.

And behind this unprecedented activity, it may be the promotion of the National VI B implementation standard.

Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the Passenger Passenger Association, said that the big price cuts by car companies this time are closely related to the inventory clearance of National VI B models.From July 1, 2023, cars that are lower than the National VI B standard cannot be sold, registered, or licensed.

The China Travel Association predicts that as the implementation date of the National VI B standard approaches, car companies will gradually accelerate the clearance of old models, and prices will also loosen.