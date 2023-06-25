New Employer President: Interview with Severin Moser

The new employer president: “Maybe that’s a good thing if you don’t know me”

At the end of June, Severin Moser takes over the presidency of the employers’ association. In his first interview, he reveals what motivated him to do this and whether he wants to be compensated for it.

The new Employer President Severin Moser comes from the insurance industry.

Image: Andrea Zahler / CH Media

It is a first: With the former Allianz Suisse boss Severin Moser, a representative from the service sector takes over the presidency of the Swiss employers’ association for the first time. His 13 predecessors were all industrial entrepreneurs. On June 27, the insurance manager will succeed Valentin Vogt, who has presided over the association since 2011.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

