Home » New Employer President: Interview with Severin Moser
Business

New Employer President: Interview with Severin Moser

by admin
New Employer President: Interview with Severin Moser

The new employer president: “Maybe that’s a good thing if you don’t know me”

At the end of June, Severin Moser takes over the presidency of the employers’ association. In his first interview, he reveals what motivated him to do this and whether he wants to be compensated for it.

The new Employer President Severin Moser comes from the insurance industry.

Image: Andrea Zahler / CH Media

It is a first: With the former Allianz Suisse boss Severin Moser, a representative from the service sector takes over the presidency of the Swiss employers’ association for the first time. His 13 predecessors were all industrial entrepreneurs. On June 27, the insurance manager will succeed Valentin Vogt, who has presided over the association since 2011.

See also  Two Sessions News | An Ting, member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and chairman of Xiken Culture: It is recommended that the Beijing Stock Exchange expand the interpretation of "specialized, special and new" for cultural enterprises_ Oriental Fortune Net

You may also like

Hyundai Construction won a $5 billion contract from...

Debt and record budget: Japan postpones budget restructuring

Olimpia Milano, Nicolò Melli to Affari: “Me captain...

What else can we afford?: Instructor (39): I...

Usury, a cancer that does not stop: in...

Jiangsu announced the “transcript” of economic operation from...

That says ex-president and Mister CS Walter Kielholz

From depression to lifestyle, stress is now measured:...

Social plan: UBS anticipates negotiations

52% of World Spending on Arms: The Economic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy