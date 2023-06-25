Xiaomi is ahead of everyone: the next price-performance hit has appeared

Xiaomi is launching an extremely large number of smartphones. Few of them are really special. It could be different with the Redmi Note 12R. A brand new processor is used there, which nobody has installed before.

Xiaomi phone spotted with new Qualcomm processor

When it comes to cheap smartphones, the exact features rarely play a really important role. As long as it comes with a decent display, a big battery, and a solid camera, it’ll do for most. Of course, for many, it also has to look visually appealing. The Redmi Note 12R should tick all the boxes. It’s supposed to be similar to the Redmi 12, but offer slightly better facilities.

The Redmi Note 12R appeared before the official presentation in China at the certification (source: fonearena). There was the new Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 confirmed, which doesn’t even exist yet. There have been rumors that Qualcomm is working on a new generation, but nothing has been announced yet. So Xiaomi could be the first manufacturer to use this chip with more power.

Other features of the Redmi Note 12R include a 6.79-inch display, up to 8 GB of RAM and a maximum of 256 GB of internal memory, which can be expanded using a microSD card. The The battery is said to be 5,000 mAh and can be charged with 22.5 watts. A special feature is a 3.5 mm jack socket. The main camera has a resolution of 50 MP. 5G is just as much part of the basic configuration as Android 13 with MIUI 14.

When will the Redmi Note 12R be released?

The Redmi Note 12R is expected to be presented in July 2023, initially in China. According to rumors, the price should start at 1,099 yuan, which corresponds to around 140 euros. Whether and when the smartphone will come to Germany remains to be seen. We’ll have to wait for the presentation. It hasn’t even happened in China yet.