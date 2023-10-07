BMC Teammachine R, state of the art racing bike

Aerodynamic, rigid, stable, easy to handle and very light. The new Teammachine R represents the engineering and performance pinnacle of BMC, which made use of the consultancy of Red Bull Advanced Technologies to create what is currently considered the perfect racing bike.

Already used by Team AG2R Citroën professionals this year, the all-new Teammachine R is officially revealed today by BMC. The project of this very special road bike is totally new, it has nothing to do with the previous Teammachine SLR model. Geometries, aerodynamics, materials, shapes… everything is different.

BMC made use of the engineering collaboration of the research and development department of Red Bull Advanced Technologies, the most avant-garde team of the Formula 1 and hypercars team of the same name. Extremely light materials have allowed us to produce a frame weighing 910 grams, coupled with a 345 gram fork. The complete bike in size 54 is credited with a weight of 7 kg (excluding pedals).

This BMC Teammachine R embodies the best characteristics of handling, aerodynamics, stability, stiffness and power transfer thanks to sophisticated materials and revised geometries. All this translates into a bike with maximum performance in any situation.

Structural simulations, computational fluid dynamics analysis and wind tunnel testing have helped create a stunningly aerodynamic bike. The main tube shapes have been completely redesigned to reduce frontal exposure. The Halo fork has very wide blades and leaves ample space between them and the front wheel, in order to avoid turbulence to the frame thus avoiding aerodynamic stall. The air thus embraces the frame for longer, significantly reducing aerodynamic resistance. The reduced distance between the frame and the rear wheel also helps keep the airflow attached to the rim rather than separated from the tire, improving power transfer. The obsessive attention to aerodynamics also involved the bottle cages and dropouts, hidden in order to keep the air flows tidy.

The Teammachine R will be available through the BMC sales network starting in November. These are the settings and prices:

• Teammachine R 01 LTD (SRAM Red eTap AXS) – 14.999 €

• Teammachine R 01 TWO (Shimano Dura-Ace Di2) – 13.999 €

• Teammachine R 01 THREE (SRAM Force eTap AXS) – 9.499 €

• Teammachine R 01 FOUR (Shimano Ultegra Di2) – 8.999 €

• Teammachine R 01 MOD (kit telaio) – 5.999 €

– BMC website

Article by Roberto Chiappa

Photo: © BMC (Press Office)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

