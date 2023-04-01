In the year of its sixtieth anniversary, Lamborghini presents Revuelto, the first V12 plug-in hybrid HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle) super sports car with a 1015 HP engine.

Il powertrain combines elements with high specific power: the new 127 HP/litre internal combustion engine works in synergy with two front axial flow electric motors with an exceptional weight/power ratio and a third radial flow electric motor, located on the first dual clutch gearbox to debut on a 12-cylinder Lamborghini. The three motors are powered by a specific high power lithium-ion battery (4500 W/kg) and also allow driving in electric mode. “The new Revuelto is a milestone in the history of Lamborghini and a pillar of the electrification strategy of the Cor Tauri Directorate – said Stephan Winkelmann, Lamborghini Chairman and CEO -. A unique and innovative car but at the same time faithful to our DNA: the V12 is the symbolic engine of our super sports cars and an important part of our history. Revuelto was born to break the mold, combining a new 12-cylinder engine with hybrid technology, finding a perfect balance between the desire to offer our customers emotions never experienced before and the need to reduce emissions”.

Carbon fiber is the main one structural element of the new car, used not only to build the chassis but also a large part of the bodywork elements. The extensive use of carbon fiber and ultra-lightweight materials, combined with the exceptional numbers of the engine, help to achieve the best weight/power ratio in Lamborghini history: 1.75 kg/hp. Features that allow the new Revuelto to offer performance at the top of its category: acceleration 0-100 km/h in just 2.5”; maximum speed of over 350 km/h. Revuelto brings the future of design to the road today, remaining faithful to the unique DNA of the Lamborghini brand and at the same time inaugurating an unprecedented stylistic language, which pays homage to the iconic Lamborghini V12s of the past through new shapes and new proportions.

