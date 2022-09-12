[爱卡汽车 海外新车 原创]

A few days ago, Lincoln officially released a preview of the new adventurer (parameters | inquiry). As a mid-term facelift model, the new car will be upgraded for the appearance, and the interior is expected to be slightly adjusted. It is understood that the new car will be released on September 12.

Combining the exposed preview image and the previously exposed road test spy photos, the main changes of the new adventurer are concentrated in the front face, with a larger air intake grille than the current model, and upgraded daytime running lights. Similar to the new navigator, it has a very high family recognition.

The body side and rear of the new car are consistent with the current model. It is equipped with a through-type taillight group and a bilateral exhaust layout with a total of two outlets, which looks stylish and sporty. In terms of power, the new Adventurer will continue the power system of the model on sale. The domestic model is expected to continue to be equipped with a 2.0T engine with a maximum power of 180kW (245 horsepower) and a maximum torque of 390Nm, matched with an 8-speed manual transmission.

Editor’s point of view: Lincoln Adventurer is the entry-level model of Lincoln SUV product series. It has always undertaken the important task of “moving volume”. The mid-term change of the Adventurer focuses on the upgrade of the front face, and the interior will also be upgraded. Small adjustments have been made to help further increase the overall sales of adventurers.

