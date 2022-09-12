Hundreds of volunteers coordinated by the staff of the Royal Parks, the official body that takes care of the royal parks, are working to make all the floral tributes left in honor of Queen Elizabeth eco-friendly. Away with plastic from bouquets and letters and postcards, especially in the new Floral Tribute organized in the Buckingham Palace public park, Green Park. The collected plastic is immediately recycled, while the flowers at the end of the celebrations will be sent to compost. Report by Alessandro Allocca

01:07