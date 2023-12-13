Jail for woman accused of kidnapping a two-month-old baby in Saravena – news

The Prosecutor’s Office prosecuted a married couple and a man for their alleged responsibility in the crimes of attempted extortion and aggravated kidnapping.

These are Martha Cecilia Murillo Cifuentes, Fernando Martínez Sánchez and José de Jesús Sánchez Díaz, alias “Milton”, alleged leader of the FARC dissidents structure 10 Martín Villa, with interference in that department. The facts under investigation occurred between December 2020 and September 2021, in a rural area of ​​the municipality of Arauquita (Arauca).

In the investigations, it was established that the victim, owner of a farm, had been summoned five times by the dissidents to the municipality of El Amparo (Venezuela), Puerto Contreras, jurisdiction of Saravena (Arauca), and the last time in the village of La Paz, with the purpose of forcing him to transfer the property deeds to him in the name of his daughter Martha Cecilia Murillo Cifuentes.

The last event occurred on September 16, 2021, when several armed individuals arrived at the farm in the company of the couple, who allegedly took five million pesos from the victim and reiterated that he had to speak with alias “Milton” to the signing of the deeds, retaining it from 11:00 in the morning until 8:00 at night.

The couple was captured on November 23 by uniformed members of the National Police and, by determination of the judge, a measure of deprivation of liberty was imposed on them. The defendants did not accept the charges.

It should be noted that alias “Milton” was called to indict for these events and since June 2022 he has been deprived of liberty for his alleged participation in the collective homicide of three people that occurred on August 24, 2021 in Saravena (Arauca).

Source: Attorney General’s Office

