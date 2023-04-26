New pension increase this year? Meloni government move for pensioners

Pensions, new increases for retirees?

Good news for retirees? Let’s say they can hope for a raise of their checks thanks to the Work decree which will arrive on the table of the Council of Ministers on Monday 1st May.

Pension increases by the Meloni government for retirees? Here are the hypotheses and for whom

Il government led by Giorgia Meloni is evaluating the possibility of proceeding with a new increase of pension checks anticipating the provisions of the 2023 Budget Law. The maneuver introduced a one-off increase for 2023, plus another for 2024, for minimum pensions. And the possibility of reaching up to 600 euros for those over 75 must be added. Increases that have a starting date of January 2023 but which INPS has yet to apply to payslips (with obviously the arrears).

In the meantime, however, the government is evaluating whether to bring forward the extraordinary revaluation expected at the beginning of 2024 by a few months or bring forward the adjustment of the last revaluation, thus recognizing the difference of 0.8% before 1 January 2024 (as Draghi did at the time) .

With the’advance of the extraordinary revaluation (compared to the initial plans forecast for 2024) the growth would not be more than 1.5%, but 2.67%: therefore, doing the math, the minimum pensions would not rise to 572.74 euros, but to 578 79 euros (+6 euros per month therefore). No revaluation instead for the over 75s.

Increased pensions, anticipated revaluation (inflation rate) adjustment?

Alternatively (or in addition? Still not clear, we are in the field of speculation at the moment) the government could anticipate the adjustment of the revaluation by a few months, with an increase of up to 0.8% of the pension. What is it about? The pension currently received is recalculated taking into account the definitive inflation rate, and not a provisional one as in January, as recorded by Istat for 2022. According to Istat data, the revaluation rate should have been 8.1% and not by 7.3%: at the beginning of 2024 INPS will recognize the difference (with the arrears of the previous months). But, as we said, the government could (conditionally…) anticipate the adjustment as early as 2023. To do the math, with the ok to the advance, the pensions of 1,000 euros would have an increase of 8 euros, 16 of those of 2,000 EUR. We will talk about it on May 1st.

