Željko Obradović after Partizan’s victory over Real Madrid | Sport

Željko Obradović left the first game of the playoff series Real Madrid – Partizan completely calm.

Source: Profimedia

Željko Obradović did not allow himself a single bit of euphoria afterwards huge victories of Partizan against Real in Madrid. “Žoc” stood completely calm in front of the Euroleague reporter and completely “coldly” said that the black and white team happily won in the end and that the host and his strength should not be underestimated.

“Luck was on our side. Kevin had a shot, he used the quality to score, now it’s 1-0, but nothing is decided. This is Real Madrid“, said “Žoc”.

The second match is scheduled for Thursday, and regardless of the epilogue, Partizan will come to Belgrade with a chance to advance to the Final Four of the Euroleague in Kaunas with a win or wins. What a season in black and white and what a great success in Spain! What certainly further increases the chances of the Serbian team is injury to the most important player of the Spaniards, Valter Tavaraswho lasted only one half due to pain in his knee, and sat out the second half of the match in civilian clothes.