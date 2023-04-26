stopped the son. Giampaolo Turazza and Vilma Vezzaro were 75 and 73 years old

They were killed on Monday evening, but the murder was only discovered yesterday. On the dynamics and author of the double homicide there is still a thick fog of mystery, the only element that transpires is that the son of the couple found in a bloodbath has been arrested. There are still many pieces to put in their place, it is a puzzle to be reassembled, with the scientific police already at work since yesterday and the results of the autopsies which will provide other important details. It all happened to Verona. The victims are a husband and wife, both retired. He Giampaolo Turazza she was 75 years old Vilma Vezzaro 73. They had been together since they were in their twenties. Yesterday the epilogue of their journey of life together: inside the apartment where they lived, in the Borgo Roma district in Verona, their bodies were found, all around large quantities of blood. The first hypothesis is that they were stabbed, but the Verona prosecutor’s office kept the utmost confidentiality so as not to jeopardize the investigation. However, something leaked out: yesterday evening it was said that traces of his son, Osvaldo Turazza, had been lost, but according to the Corriere Veneto the man was actually spotted, interrogated and stopped. Indeed, it would have been him yesterday afternoon who presented himself to the Guardia di Finanza declaring that he had found the lifeless bodies of his parents. At that point the financiers warned the police, both the Verona mobile team and the forensic team moved. And Osvaldo Turazza was arrested, even if it is too early to reach hasty conclusions, given that the public prosecutor of Verona has not even made it clear whether the man confessed. What is known, according to the testimony of the couple’s neighbors, is that Osvaldo Turazza works in the restaurant sector. He had a problematic relationship with his parents, also characterized by quarrels.

SCENARIOS

For this reason, police investigations have focused on his figure, his role. The few certain points of this double crime is that it dates back to the evening of April 24, but only yesterday did the man raise the alarm. How come so much time passed between the murder and the discovery of the body? Why hadn’t he worried since his parents didn’t answer the phone? This detail must have made the investigators suspicious who asked for explanations from the son of the couple. For the whole day yesterday, the mobile team and the scientific police technicians remained inside the apartment to proceed with a long series of surveys in search of traces or fingerprints left by the murderer. The starting scenario on which we often focus when a couple finds themselves dead is that of themurder-suicide. But this hypothesis, after the first findings, was rejected. For this reason the attention of the investigators was focused on the son. Even if there are still many elements of uncertainty. The dynamics of the crime, they confirm at the Verona Police Headquarters, presents aspects that are still unclear to be investigated. Only in the night did the magistrate authorize the movement of the bodies. They were transferred to the Verona morgue.

Read the full article

on The Messenger