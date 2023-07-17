New York hooker killer on Long Island caught. Stuck by a pizza

Killer of prostitutes identified in New York

After more than a decade of investigating serial finds of prostitute bodies near the beaches of Long Island, east of New York, a suspect was arrested and charged with the murders of three of them. In court Rex Heuermann, a 59-year-old New York architect, was charged with the 2009 and 2010 murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello, while he is the number one suspect in the murder of a fourth woman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes .

According to the American media, he was arrested Thursday evening near his offices in Manhattan, while his home, in the village of Massapequa Park, near the beaches where the victims were found, was searched. His DNA was found on a pizza box. explains the newspaper.

The victims, discovered within a radius of less than 500 meters, were prostitutes aged 22 to 27. They were all found “in the same location, tied in the same way or by belts or tapeand three of them wrapped in a canvas-like material,” US Attorney Ray Tierney told an emergency briefing.

The case began with a May 2010 report of the disappearance of a 24-year-old prostitute from neighboring New Jersey, Shannon Gilbert, for which Rex Heuermann is not being prosecuted. In total, the remains of eleven human bodies, nine women, a man and a girl, were found between 2010 and 2011 along the beaches of Gilgo Beach, Oak Beach, in bramble bushes located between the sand and the road, between the dunes.

According to the court document, the investigation focused on the architect in 2022 after it was discovered that a vehicle in which a victim had been seen at the time of her disappearance was registered in her name. From there, investigators uncovered DNA and telephone evidence against the suspect.

