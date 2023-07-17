Home » 41-year-old Luca Franzini died
41-year-old Luca Franzini died

41-year-old Luca Franzini died

He died as a result of a car accident Luca Franzini41 years old Bouquet of Valtellina domiciled in Milano. The man crashed on Provincial Road 27 near the Municipality of Grosioin the province of Sondrio. According to the first investigations by the carabinieri, the car driven by the 41-year-old is gone out of control in a roundabout, it went off the road and collided with a light pole.

Franzini worked as specialized technician for a major national energy company and was behind the wheel of his Golf when he hit the post. It is not clear whether due to thehigh speed or of a sudden illness.

The carabinieri are now investigating the tragedy, who intervened with the rescuers of the regional emergency emergency agency and the fire brigade. In the next few hours the magistrate on duty at the Sondrio Public Prosecutor’s Office will decide whether to order the autopsy or settle for the simple reconnaissance of the body, transported to the morgue of theMorelli hospital in Sondaloas at the moment seems more probable.

