Embracing a Green and Low-Carbon Lifestyle: Insights from National Energy Conservation Publicity Week

National Energy Conservation Publicity Week highlighted the growing popularity of a green and low-carbon lifestyle in communities and families across China. The week-long event saw visits to various locations, including Shanxi, Shanghai, Guangdong, Hebei, where residents showcased their efforts to embrace a simple, moderate, and environmentally-friendly lifestyle.

Zhang Yan, a community party secretary in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, exemplified the commitment to energy-saving and low-carbon living. Her household practices include reusing water from washing rice for watering plants and utilizing water from washing clothes for mopping the floor and flushing the toilet. Zhang Yan also ensures that unused electrical appliances are turned off to minimize standby energy consumption. These habits have influenced her daughter, who often suggests riding a bicycle as a low-carbon means of transportation.

Zhang Yan frequently engages her family and children in environmental protection volunteer activities, emphasizing the importance of starting with small actions in daily life. According to her, creating a green family is not enough; it is crucial for society as a whole to adopt a green and low-carbon mindset.

In Shanghai’s Nanhui New Town, Yu Dexiang, a waste sorting volunteer, guides residents in waste separation. Yu Dexiang underlines the significance of small actions like proper garbage sorting, which can have a significant impact on the environment. He emphasizes the benefits of incinerating dry garbage to generate electricity, fermenting wet garbage into nutrient soil and solution, and recycling recyclable waste. As part of the National Low Carbon Day on July 12, the “Small Garbage Sorting Supervisors” team was established in the area.

In Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province, a smart waste sorting device capable of handling recyclables and hazardous waste has garnered attention. Using Internet of Things technology, the device encourages residents to implement waste classification by offering instant rewards. Moreover, the community promotes renewable energy adoption by encouraging families to install distributed photovoltaic power generation systems. Other initiatives include “clothes bank” recycling bins and organic planting courses to facilitate organic vegetable and fruit cultivation. These efforts have led to a 21.5% renewable energy adoption rate among households in Fuxing New Village, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 90 tons annually.

In Jize County, Hebei Province, Song Yanli’s family won the title of “Most Beautiful Green Family” in Hebei Province. They emphasize the reuse of old items in their daily lives. For example, they creatively transform potato chip boxes into pen holders and large Coke bottles into plant pots. Water-saving faucets, energy-saving lamps, and turning off lights when not in use are essential habits in their household. The family also collects used mineral water bottles and waste paper for various purposes. Their efforts have inspired their children to develop a keen sense of saving and environmental consciousness.

As National Energy Conservation Publicity Week concludes, it is evident that Chinese communities and families are increasingly embracing a green and low-carbon lifestyle. These heartwarming stories serve as a reminder of the importance of individual actions in creating a more beautiful, sustainable future.

[Responsible editor: Lu Xiaofan]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

