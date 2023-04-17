The exhibition area and the number of exhibitors at the Canton Fair show a new atmosphere in foreign trade.

Source: People’s Daily Overseas Edition Author: Wang Junling

The exhibition area and the number of exhibitors both hit record highs——

Canton Fair Shows New Atmosphere of Foreign Trade (Rui Finance)

On April 15, the 133rd China Import and Export Fair (“Canton Fair”) opened in Guangzhou. As the largest session in history, the total exhibition area of ​​this Canton Fair has increased to 1.5 million square meters, the number of offline exhibitors has increased from 25,000 to about 35,000, more than 9,000 new exhibitors, and nearly 4 online exhibitors Thousands of exhibitors uploaded more than 3 million exhibits, and hundreds of thousands of buyers from more than 220 countries and regions signed up to participate. The grand occasion of “thousands of merchants reunited on the banks of the Pearl River” showed the world a new atmosphere of China‘s foreign trade.

“Doing business is like visiting relatives, you will be kinder if you meet more often”

In Yangcheng in April, the sky is bright and clear. Before 9 o’clock in the morning, the Pazhou Complex was crowded with Chinese and foreign merchants who came to participate in the Canton Fair.

In front of the booth of Shaanxi United Import and Export Co., Ltd., Oli Grund Sander, purchasing manager of Danish BONNIER company, met Chen Tao, a Chinese supplier. Previously, although the two parties had business contacts, due to the impact of the epidemic, they could only communicate online. As soon as he met “an old friend who has never met”, Sandel took out a calculator in one hand and a ruler in the other and went straight to the point: “We want to continue to order soda machines” “Nordic consumers like to buy carbon dioxide gas bombs by themselves” ” The size of the express package should not be much larger than the product”…

Chen Tao recorded the customer’s requirements one by one in a small notebook. After several rounds of bargaining, smiles gradually appeared on the faces of both parties. “Sander is mainly engaged in mail-order business, so he has high requirements for product packaging. We must pay attention to environmental protection, and we must not increase the extra express fee for overweight packaging. It is through the Canton Fair that we can understand the needs of overseas customers more accurately and clearly. .” Chen Tao said.

Not far away, Yu Zhen, sales manager of Zhejiang Asbella Refrigeration Technology Co., Ltd., is also working hard to introduce his own compressor products to buyers. Yu Zhen said that the compressor is an important component of refrigeration equipment such as refrigerators and freezers. Asbella’s compressors can work for more than 5,000 hours in a high-heat climate of 43°C, and are well-recognized in markets such as Turkey, Iraq, and India. “Doing business is like visiting relatives. It is only cordial when we meet more often. The Canton Fair just gave us such a stage.” Yu Zhen said.

“Even if you stand by the side of the road, you still have to attend the meeting”

This year’s Canton Fair was held offline for the first time after the outbreak of the new crown epidemic. The exhibition area and the number of exhibitors both hit record highs. In order to seize the business opportunities of the Canton Fair, many people tried their best.

“I came to the Canton Fair just after I was busy with the third Consumer Expo. I have worked overtime for more than two weeks, which is the first time I have been in trade for more than 20 years!” Zhu Che told our reporter that there was an endless stream of consultants at the booth, which made him feel that his hard work was not in vain.

According to Kim Joo-chul, the South Korean side selected 20 companies to participate in this Canton Fair. Among them, several small and medium-sized enterprises have very unique products. “For example, Fengnian’s pressure cooker, NUC’s juicer, and Maixian’s portable butane gas stove are products that are used by almost every Korean family.” Kim Joo-cheol said that in recent years, with the China‘s exports to South Korea have increased, and South Korea’s exports to China have also increased, thanks to the improvement of China‘s manufacturing industry and the enhancement of residents’ consumption capacity. It is expected that more Korean companies will participate in the next Canton Fair, and I am planning how to get more booths.

In the evening, Jiang Yateng, an overseas sales engineer of Yantai Arrow Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. set up a tripod and started to work. “From -20°C to 600°C, our infrared thermal imaging lenses can automatically generate thermal images of objects. These products have completely independent intellectual property rights, and are very convenient to link with mobile phones. They can be used in fields such as autonomous driving and pet medical care. The American market is very popular…” Facing the people who came out of the exhibition hall, Jiang Yateng kept introducing.

He told our reporter that the Canton Fair is so popular that it can be described as “hard to find”. Although the booth was not booked in time, the company could not give up such a good opportunity anyway. “Even if you’re standing on the side of the road, you still have to attend the meeting!” Jiang Yateng said firmly.

“Come here to find the future”

Through the window of the Canton Fair, China has shown the world the achievements of high-quality development, and overseas businessmen are also working hard to find opportunities for China‘s high-quality development.

Danilo Azarias, a young man from Mozambique who participated in the Canton Fair for the first time, came to China one week in advance. During the exhibition, he focused on finding green energy products that can be used by African consumers.

“Extensive development methods will lead to environmental problems. Many African countries are also aware of this while developing their economies. On the one hand, Africa has abundant green energy reserves with huge development potential; on the other hand, China is in the field of green energy equipment manufacturing. There are many advanced and mature products. Why don’t we seize these opportunities?” Danilo Azarias told this reporter, “Both Africa and China mean the future. Come here, for It’s about finding the future.”

Through the platform of the Canton Fair, more views and wisdom on promoting the high-quality development of foreign trade collide and blend with each other.

At the second Pearl River International Trade Forum, Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, said that the protection of intellectual property rights is an important driving factor for the high-quality development of trade. It is hoped that the majority of enterprises will continue to improve their awareness of intellectual property protection in the process of international operations, and coordinate the development of all-round protection of intellectual property rights such as patents, trademarks, and copyrights, so as to provide strong support for the expansion of foreign trade business.

“At present, industrial digitalization is not enough to support trade digitalization. In the future, only by actively understanding the working mechanism and principles of industrial digitalization and promoting the digital transformation of small and medium-sized manufacturing enterprises can the quality of trade digitalization be improved.” Vice President of Machinery Industry Information Research Institute Shi Yong said.

More stories of “making friends with the world and benefiting the world” are being written on the banks of the Pearl River.

