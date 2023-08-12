The Pros and Cons of Drinking Water and Apple Cider Vinegar Every Morning on an Empty Stomach

Drinking Water and Apple Cider Vinegar Every Morning: Benefits and Side Effects

Many of us are constantly in search of natural remedies to improve our health and overall well-being. Recently, the practice of drinking water and apple cider vinegar in the morning on an empty stomach has gained popularity, with some celebrities endorsing it. Let’s take a closer look at the benefits and potential side effects of this ancient remedy.

For those suffering from reflux and poor digestion, this combination of water and apple cider vinegar can be beneficial. Health experts suggest diluting two teaspoons of vinegar with warm water to prevent any potential damage to tooth enamel and ensure a delicate digestion process.

Research conducted by the Stanford School of Medicine suggests that fermented foods, including yogurt, kimchi, and kombucha, promote a healthier microbiome diversity, reduce inflammation, and strengthen the immune system. To reap these benefits, experts recommend consuming fermented foods multiple times a day, making a small glass of water and vinegar an ideal morning ritual.

The Benefits:

Studies show that taking apple cider vinegar before meals can help lower blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity. This action helps regulate blood sugar and reduces appetite, leading to lower calorie intake and potential weight loss.

Another advantage of consuming apple cider vinegar is its positive impact on digestion. It improves digestive acid and stomach enzymes, resulting in better digestion, reduced bloating, reflux, and other discomforting symptoms.

Apple cider vinegar also promotes a balanced microbiota by supporting the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut. This, in turn, strengthens overall intestinal functions. Additionally, vinegar is a rich source of essential minerals such as magnesium, potassium, phosphorus, and calcium, contributing to overall health.

Contraindications:

While drinking water and apple cider vinegar holds numerous benefits, it’s essential to be aware of potential contraindications. One concern is the possible damage to tooth enamel. To minimize this risk, it is recommended to consume the mixture along with water.

Individuals with diabetes should consult their doctors before incorporating this routine, as apple cider vinegar may interact with blood-sugar-lowering medications. Similarly, those with gastroparesis, a condition that slows down the absorption of food in the stomach, should exercise caution when considering this practice.

Lastly, not everyone tolerates apple cider vinegar well on an empty stomach, due to the fermentation process. It is important to listen to your body and assess your own tolerance.

In conclusion, drinking water and apple cider vinegar every morning can potentially offer various health benefits, including improved digestion, blood sugar control, and a balanced microbiota. However, it is crucial to be mindful of any contraindications and consult healthcare professionals if necessary.

