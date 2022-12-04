Home Business News: Shenzhou Cell announced that recently, the company’s self-developed recombinant new coronavirus 2-valent (Alpha/Beta variant) S trimer protein vaccine (project code: SCTV01C) was approved by the relevant state departments for emergency use.
Business

News: Shenzhou Cell announced that recently, the company’s self-developed recombinant new coronavirus 2-valent (Alpha/Beta variant) S trimer protein vaccine (project code: SCTV01C) was approved by the relevant state departments for emergency use.

by admin
News: Shenzhou Cell announced that recently, the company’s self-developed recombinant new coronavirus 2-valent (Alpha/Beta variant) S trimer protein vaccine (project code: SCTV01C) was approved by the relevant state departments for emergency use.
See also  The brand value is recognized by the world's authoritative organization, and the brand strength index of Wuliangye ranks first in the global spirits_Brand_Products_Wuliangye

You may also like

Superbonus, firm jobs and frozen credits: from relatives...

Von der Leyen: “From US anti-inflation rules you...

Taxman, that’s who pays the bill to the...

The European stock exchanges consolidate, now the puzzle:...

CITIC Construction Investment: The market is in the...

119ͣϡ ֹܼ ע_Ƶ_֤ȯ֮

The controlling shareholder then cashes out WuXi AppTec...

Another big case! More than 50 billion financial...

The big benefactors are back one after another!Apple’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy