[Shenzhou Cell: The holding subsidiary’s new crown vaccine SCTV01C is included in emergency use]

Existing preclinical and clinical research data have shown that the safety of SCTV01C after inoculation is highly similar to that of inactivated vaccines; in terms of immunogenicity, the currently popular Omicron (Omicron) BA.1 and BA.5 variants are both It can induce uniform and ultra-high true virus neutralizing antibody titers, respectively reaching the preset superior endpoint index compared with the inactivated vaccine and the preset non-inferior endpoint index compared with the Pfizer mRNA vaccine, showing outstanding broad-based Spectrum cross-protection advantages and potential for high-efficiency anti-infection against new mutant strains that may appear in the future; in addition, the neutralizing antibody titer value can still be maintained at a high interval of 170-678 at 12 months after booster immunization with SCTV01C, showing The outstanding immune persistence of SCTV01C.