[Shenzhou Cell: The holding subsidiary’s new crown vaccine SCTV01C is included in emergency use]
Shenzhou Cell announced that recently, the company’s self-developed recombinant new coronavirus 2-valent (Alpha/Beta variant) S trimer protein vaccine (project code: SCTV01C) was approved by the relevant state departments for emergency use.
Existing preclinical and clinical research data have shown that the safety of SCTV01C after inoculation is highly similar to that of inactivated vaccines; in terms of immunogenicity, the currently popular Omicron (Omicron) BA.1 and BA.5 variants are both It can induce uniform and ultra-high true virus neutralizing antibody titers, respectively reaching the preset superior endpoint index compared with the inactivated vaccine and the preset non-inferior endpoint index compared with the Pfizer mRNA vaccine, showing outstanding broad-based Spectrum cross-protection advantages and potential for high-efficiency anti-infection against new mutant strains that may appear in the future; in addition, the neutralizing antibody titer value can still be maintained at a high interval of 170-678 at 12 months after booster immunization with SCTV01C, showing The outstanding immune persistence of SCTV01C.