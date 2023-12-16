Affected by snowfall and icy roads, 84 road sections in 8 provinces (regions) in my country are closed_Oriental Fortune Network

Snowfall and Icy Roads Close 84 Road Sections in 8 Provinces Across China

The Ministry of Transport’s Road Network Center released information on road conditions today, revealing that 308 road sections were closed in the morning due to snowfall and icy road conditions. As of now, 224 road sections have been lifted and normal traffic has resumed. Furthermore, 12 road sections previously closed due to heavy fog have also been reopened.

By 5:00 PM today, 84 road sections in 8 provinces across China were still closed due to snowfall and icy roads. The affected provinces include Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Shandong, Henan, Guangdong, Gansu, and Xinjiang.

The details of the closed road sections are as follows:

– 24 sections in Inner Mongolia

– 4 sections in Liaoning

– 4 sections in Jilin

– 23 sections in Shandong

– 20 sections in Henan

– 1 section in Guangdong

– 4 sections in Gansu

– 4 sections in Xinjiang

The time for these road sections to resume traffic is yet to be determined.

The affected highways include expressways and ordinary national and provincial roads. The closures are a result of the dangerous snowfall and icy road conditions in these regions. It is important for travelers to be aware of these closures and take necessary precautions when planning their routes.

