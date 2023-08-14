Home » Authorities dismantle clandestine camp of gang members – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
Authorities dismantle clandestine camp of gang members

During a patrol carried out by National Navy personnel in conjunction with the PNC, in the canton of Metalío, Acajutla, Sonsonate, a camp used by gang members was dismantled.

According to the authorities, this place was used by criminals to rest and hide from the authorities. In the procedure, 7 portions of marijuana and items for personal use were also located.

The security authorities maintain the actions framed in the War Against Gangs until they locate the last terrorist who intends to evade justice.

