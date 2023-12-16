Exploring Cantonese Opera: A Journey of Art and Culture

“Ode to Lychees” Sung at the Red Line Women’s Art Center

The popular Lingnan song “Ode to Lychees” recently made a comeback at the Red Line Women’s Art Center. This traditional song, known for its sweet and fragrant lyrics, has once again captured the hearts of its audience.

On December 17, the new variety show “Lu Bi Shi Yi” produced by GDToday, a subsidiary of Southern Press Media Group, aired its final episode. The show featured four senior TVB actors, Cao Yonglian, Tang Junming, Huang Zhixian and Peng Di’an, as they visited important places in Cantonese opera culture in Guangzhou, Hong Kong, and Macao. The goal was to experience the “new life” of traditional art in the new era.

The artists visited the Hongxian Women’s Art Center in Guangzhou to learn from prestigious teachers, including Ge Ruijuan and Feng Hanhua. They were taught classic Cantonese opera excerpts such as “Ode to the Lychee” and “The Legend of Zhaojun.” The experience presented a unique challenge for the four actors from the “TVB Artist Training Class.”

Cantonese opera, recognized as an intangible cultural heritage, is renowned for its unique performance style, exquisite singing, and excellent stage performances. The Lingnan characteristics of the opera set it apart with its distinctive and easy-to-understand lyrics.

The art center is deeply rooted in tradition and boasts a rich history. Ge Ruijuan shared insights about the esteemed Chinese Cantonese opera performing artist Hongxian Nu, who has been in the industry for over 70 years.

During their visit, the actors also explored the traditional facial makeup used in Chinese opera. They were given a hands-on experience of the makeup art and got to understand its significance for different characters.

The show’s focus on exploring the intangible cultural heritage of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area successfully showcased various traditional art forms. Each episode provided an intimate look at unique practices such as Shenzhen Qilin Dance, Dongguan Wanxiang, and many more.

Overall, “Lu Bi Shi Yi” offered a thought-provoking journey into the world of traditional art, promising to enrich the lives of its audience with a deeper appreciation for timeless cultural practices.

Share this: Facebook

X

