China News Service, Zhangzhou, December 16th: Title: The relationship between Zhangzhou, Fujian and the “women’s volleyball spirit” spanning half a century

China News Service reporter Zhang Jinchuan

“I have a special and deep affection for Zhangzhou Base. One-third of the winter of my life was spent in Zhangzhou. Every floor of Zhangzhou Base may have my footprints.” Former Chinese Volleyball Association Vice Chairman Zhang Ran said this at a symposium on promoting the spirit of women’s volleyball team on the 16th.

On the morning of that day, the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Zhangzhou Sports Training Base in Fujian Province and the symposium on promoting the spirit of women’s volleyball were held in Zhangzhou. The founder, witness, and disseminator of the spirit of women’s volleyball team reproduced the scenes inside and outside the stadium through emotional narration.

Zhang Ran, 93, told the legendary story of the birth of Zhangzhou Bamboo Shed at the meeting. In 1972, in order to develop the volleyball industry, the National Sports Commission at that time decided to establish a volleyball training base in southern China to conduct volleyball training competitions. After an on-site visit by experts from the research team, the base was finally settled in Zhangzhou.

The sports training base in Zhangzhou, Fujian Province, known as the “native home” of the Chinese women’s volleyball team, has used Zhangzhou as the final intensive training camp before every competition since the first Chinese women’s volleyball team was established in Zhangzhou in 1976.

In Zhang Ran’s view, it was the first training session where the girls honed their steely will and formed the “Bamboo Shed Spirit” of hard work and tenacious struggle. This spirit deeply inspires and educates newcomers in the volleyball world. So far, the Chinese women’s volleyball team has trained here 49 times and has gone global from here, creating the classic women’s volleyball spirit.

“Let’s talk about the glory of the Chinese women’s volleyball team and inherit and carry forward the spirit of the women’s volleyball team. Chen Zhonghe, the former head coach of the Chinese Women’s Volleyball Team, talked about the prosperous years of the old women’s volleyball team; Sun Jinfang, Hou Yuzhu, Feng Kun, Xu Yunli, Zheng Yixin and other women’s volleyball players used their personal experiences to explain “what is the spirit of the women’s volleyball team” at the symposium between the new and old women’s volleyball teams. inherited”.

“I am not the best coach in the country, but I was the most suitable to be a coach at that time.” When recalling the prosperous years of the past, Chen Zhonghe said frankly that he was a “dark horse” who “shouldered the great trust of the motherland and the people.” , the pressure is great, how to lead these young people well is a question I have been thinking about.”

“Athletes must fight for every ball and must have selfless dedication and fighting spirit.” Chen Zhonghe believes that the spirit of women’s volleyball team must start every day, every hour, and every moment. After training, the women’s volleyball girls trained 56 hours a week, laying a solid foundation for the Chinese women’s volleyball team to win the championship.

As the Chinese women’s volleyball team grows, Zhangzhou Sports Training Base has always been with them through thick and thin. Generation after generation of women’s volleyball girls also regard this place as their home, and the “women’s volleyball spirit” is constantly passed down here like the “family tradition”.

“Everyone who comes to Zhangzhou feels that the training atmosphere is very good, life is very convenient, and the training efficiency is very high.” Hou Yuzhu, a former member of the Chinese women’s volleyball team, believes that the Zhangzhou base has witnessed the development and glory of the women’s volleyball team over the past 50 years.

“Every time I come to Zhangzhou, whether for training or competition, it feels like returning to my parents’ home. It is very warm.” Feng Kun, the captain of the “golden generation” of the Chinese women’s volleyball team, also expressed her feelings with the base at the meeting. She hopes that the young players will inherit the fine traditions of the old women’s volleyball team and pass on the spirit of the women’s volleyball team.

On May 25 this year, the Zhangzhou Chinese Women’s Volleyball Team Spirit Exhibition Hall was unveiled. The exhibition hall covers an area of ​​about 1,300 square meters and incorporates the “bamboo shed” elements of the old women’s volleyball training hall to reproduce the glorious history and struggle of the Chinese women’s volleyball team, as well as Zhangzhou and The touching story of the Chinese women’s volleyball team breathing the same breath, sharing the same destiny, and connecting hearts.

At present, the construction of the newly planned “Chinese Women’s Volleyball Team” base project is in full swing. After it is put into use, it will provide more modern and scientific training conditions for the Chinese women’s volleyball team members. Experts and scholars attending the meeting said that on the way forward, the Chinese women’s volleyball team not only created excellent results, but also created the women’s volleyball spirit of “motherland first, unity and cooperation, tenacious struggle, and never give up”, inspiring countless Chinese people to become the heroes of an era. Spiritual symbol.

