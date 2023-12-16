Home » This is the most replayed moment in Grand Theft Auto VI – Sina Hong Kong
Technology

by admin
The Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer Sparks Controversy Over Brief Bikini Scene
By Alex Hopley – Gamereactor.cn

The highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI trailer has caused quite a stir among fans, especially over a brief moment featuring a woman in a bikini. The 90-second trailer is filled with intriguing insights into the character of Lucia, stunning views of the quirky Vice City, and sharp satire on American culture. However, it’s the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment featuring the bikini-clad woman that has sparked controversy online.

Many fans have been speculating whether the woman in the bikini is protagonist Lucia or another character in the game. Given the striking resemblance to Lucia, it’s no surprise that fans are eager to know more about her role in the upcoming game.

While the controversy surrounding the brief bikini scene continues to brew online, Rockstar Games has not yet commented on the speculation. As fans eagerly await the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, the debate over the identity of the bikini-clad woman is sure to continue.

For those who haven’t seen the trailer yet, you can check it out for yourself here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QdBZY2fkU-0

Source: Gamereactor.cn

