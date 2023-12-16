Influenza and Covid: the Region raises the alert threshold

Respiratory viruses hit hard this winter, especially affecting children. The latest bulletin from the Lombardy Region on flu-like syndromes reported a high intensity of viral circulation, with a notable increase among the 0 to 4 year age group. In the Bergamo area alone, an estimated 15-16 thousand people were affected by these viruses in the last week, with approximately 1,300 children under 4 years old and 1,500 children aged 5 to 14.

In response to the surge in respiratory syndromes, the Hygiene and health prevention department of the Bergamo ATS issued recommendations, including staying at home if experiencing feverish respiratory symptoms, using a mask, frequent hand sanitization, and vaccination against both Covid-19 and the flu.

Pediatrician Luigi Greco emphasized the importance of not panicking and checking on children’s well-being in the event of symptoms. Meanwhile in hospitals, the number of pediatric emergency room visits increased by 25% in the last week, largely due to respiratory pathology.

These trends have prompted the Lombardy Region to increase the number of beds for patients with respiratory syndromes, indicating a potential escalation in the coming weeks. The local offer of hospital and emergency services, particularly with respect to a potential increase in respiratory syndromes over the Christmas holidays, is crucial, according to the latest communication from the General Directorate of Welfare. This situation reiterates the importance of vaccination and taking necessary precautions to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses.

