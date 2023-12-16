Home » The Witcher: Toriealis’ Ciri cosplay is a joy to behold
The Witcher: Toriealis’ Ciri cosplay is a joy to behold

The Witcher: Toriealis’ Ciri cosplay is a joy to behold

There are great expectations for the remake of the first one The Witcher by CD Projekt RED and the new trilogy created in Unreal Engine 5. We will probably have to wait a long time before finding out more and therefore to while away the wait we offer you the wonderful Ciri cosplay realized by In Toreal.

Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon, also known as Ciri, is the only daughter of Pavetta, princess of Cintra, and Emhyr var Emreis, emperor of Nilfgaard. Ciri is the last heir to Lara Dorren’s elven lineage, which gives her the power of the Ancient Blood, a rare ability to shift between worlds and eras. Under the guidance of the witcher Geralt of Rivia, the girl learns the arts of the sword, survival and the modus operandi of the Witchers.

The cosplay created by Toriealis is clearly inspired by the Ciri seen in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and as we can see in the shot below it is a practically perfect job from all points of view, from the great attention to the costume, hairstyle and facial make-up to the choice of location for the shot.

